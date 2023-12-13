Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Down 5.8%

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $17.09. 110,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 680,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $903.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.13. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.58% and a negative net margin of 62,437.76%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.