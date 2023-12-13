VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $160.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.19 and a 200 day moving average of $147.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $160.65. The company has a market cap of $463.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.