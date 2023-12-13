VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $334.22 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $342.92. The company has a market capitalization of $858.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.23.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $9,104,885.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $9,104,885.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 433,701 shares of company stock valued at $142,220,645. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

