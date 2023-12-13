VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys 384 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,151,000 after purchasing an additional 170,387 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,188,000 after purchasing an additional 623,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $140.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.32.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

