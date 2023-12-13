Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

NYSE VSTO opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.82. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.68 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur bought 1,735 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,886.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 912.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 480.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

