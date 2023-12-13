Vistra (NYSE:VST) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.75

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 127311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Vistra alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Vistra Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vistra by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.