VitalStone Financial LLC Acquires 1,408 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 570.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $248.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.91 and a 200 day moving average of $170.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,141.81, a P/E/G ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $250.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,775 shares of company stock worth $33,933,156. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.