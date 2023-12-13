VitalStone Financial LLC Acquires 1,699 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $426.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $426.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $404.14 and a 200-day moving average of $405.01. The firm has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

