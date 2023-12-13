VitalStone Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. VitalStone Financial LLC owned 1.27% of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 481.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000.

Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Price Performance

BATS PSMC opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07.

Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (PSMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks strong total returns over a full market cycle while maintaining a conservative risk profile relative to the stock market.

