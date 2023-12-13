VitalStone Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,103 ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXLS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of ExlService by 120.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in ExlService by 6,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

