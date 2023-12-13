VitalStone Financial LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

VitalStone Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $140.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

