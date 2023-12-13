VitalStone Financial LLC Has $103,000 Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.48, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

