VitalStone Financial LLC Has $187,000 Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,083,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,986,000 after purchasing an additional 123,730 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 116.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 48.2% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 19.8% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Shares of FSK opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.22%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

