VitalStone Financial LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% in the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.27 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.4853 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $5.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

