VitalStone Financial LLC Invests $138,000 in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. VitalStone Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMTM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MMTM opened at $196.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.97. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a one year low of $161.47 and a one year high of $196.84. The stock has a market cap of $88.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.96.

About SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF

The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months.

