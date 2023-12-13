VitalStone Financial LLC Invests $85,000 in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $697.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

