VitalStone Financial LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FMB opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

