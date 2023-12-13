VitalStone Financial LLC Purchases 2,426 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4,043.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after buying an additional 728,977 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15,170.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,889,000 after buying an additional 515,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,515,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,806,000 after buying an additional 486,189 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,190,000 after buying an additional 267,165 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.30. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.72 and a twelve month high of $101.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

