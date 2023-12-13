VitalStone Financial LLC Purchases 850 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3,035.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $133.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.