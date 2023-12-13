VitalStone Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $170.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

