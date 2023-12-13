VitalStone Financial LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,070,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

