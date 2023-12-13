VitalStone Financial LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

VitalStone Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,571.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 50,104 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,188,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IWP stock opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.19.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

