VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

VIZIO Price Performance

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in VIZIO in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 381.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

