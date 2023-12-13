VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Up to $6.97

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.97, but opened at $7.14. VIZIO shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 60,086 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded VIZIO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on VIZIO from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

VIZIO Trading Up 5.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.86.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. VIZIO had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in VIZIO by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,054,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,941,000 after purchasing an additional 149,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VIZIO by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,092,000 after purchasing an additional 659,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VIZIO by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,419,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,627,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in VIZIO by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,130,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 525,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in VIZIO by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,300,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

