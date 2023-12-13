VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Holdings Raised by Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 525,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares during the quarter. VTEX accounts for 7.5% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. owned approximately 0.28% of VTEX worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in VTEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VTEX by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VTEX during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VTEX during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VTEX shares. UBS Group raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.70 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

VTEX Stock Performance

Shares of VTEX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. 43,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. VTEX has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -75.33 and a beta of 1.42.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. VTEX’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

