W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. W. R. Berkley has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

