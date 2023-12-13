Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the November 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 472.0 days.

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WKCMF remained flat at $118.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $115.75 and a 12-month high of $167.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.99.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.

