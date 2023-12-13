Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $170.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WCN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

WCN stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.59. 58,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,173. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.64. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $146.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

