Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.31% of Waterstone Financial worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $262.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.53. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $34.22 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

