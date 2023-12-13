Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MEG Energy (MEG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MEG Energy (TSE: MEG):

12/12/2023 – MEG Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

12/8/2023 – MEG Energy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$31.00.

11/28/2023 – MEG Energy was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$27.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2023 – MEG Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$31.50 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2023 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$27.00 to C$31.50.

10/16/2023 – MEG Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$31.00.

TSE MEG opened at C$23.01 on Wednesday. MEG Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.78.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.968593 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

