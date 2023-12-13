Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the November 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WEG Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGZY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,162. WEG has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

WEG Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.008 dividend. This is an increase from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. WEG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

