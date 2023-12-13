Wells Fargo & Company Boosts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $136.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

DXCM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.56.

DXCM stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,150. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. DexCom has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,597 shares in the company, valued at $11,102,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,977. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,378,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $173,120,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in DexCom by 16,943.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $151,538,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

