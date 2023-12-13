Wells Fargo & Company Raises PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target to $44.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

NASDAQ:PRCT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 114,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,473. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The business’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 6,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $275,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,590.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 6,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $275,657.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,590.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morgan Colby Wood sold 25,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $804,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,960.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,344 shares of company stock worth $4,559,741. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

