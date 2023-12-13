Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 168.6% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 86.5% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 28,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $817.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

