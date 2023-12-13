West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Bought by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 65.6% in the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 94,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth $2,528,000. Finally, KGH Ltd raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 321,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. CSFB boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WFG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.74. The stock had a trading volume of 23,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,802. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $91.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average is $76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.51.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. Research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Articles

