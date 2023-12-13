Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 139 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.34. The company had a trading volume of 151,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,663. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $141.44 and a twelve month high of $169.41.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

