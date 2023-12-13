Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,138 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.07. 1,328,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,082. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

