Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,766 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $169,000.

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 418,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,017. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

