Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS MOAT traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $81.87. 1,085,900 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.