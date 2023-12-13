Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,962 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $157,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,472 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,793,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SPEM traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.45. 417,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,852. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

