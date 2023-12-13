Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 21,810 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,542. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $56.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

