Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 286 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.27. 349,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.04 and a 200-day moving average of $275.51. The firm has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $298.02.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

