Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 29 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $9.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $981.93. The stock had a trading volume of 56,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,865. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $949.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $939.29.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.13.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

