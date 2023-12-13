Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,514 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,513,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,369,000 after buying an additional 369,357 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,052,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,635,000 after buying an additional 115,586 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 5,531,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,419,000 after buying an additional 349,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,228,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after buying an additional 498,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.39. 78,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,162. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $24.40.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

