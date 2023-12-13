Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 802 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 524,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,186. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $59.80.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.