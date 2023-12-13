Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $183.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,297. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $165.10 and a 1 year high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

