Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 65,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,684. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

