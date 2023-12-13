Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $264.09. 347,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,192. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

