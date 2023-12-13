Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.1% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.51.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

