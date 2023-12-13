Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,058 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up 1.5% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $18,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at about $108,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.15. 129,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,935. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

